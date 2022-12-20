Cancer-Stricken Prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid Dies in Israeli Prison

Cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid died on Tuesday morning after battling lung cancer for several months, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission said in a statement that he has died due to years of medical negligence.

Abu Hamid, 51, was diagnosed with lung cancer in August of last year.

He entered into a coma two days ago and was transferred on Monday from Ramle clinic prison, where he has been kept, to a hospital in Israel.

The martyrdom of the Palestinian prisoner who had cancer: Nasser Abu Hamid.. because the Israeli occupation prevented him from receiving treatment, refused to release him, and prevented his family from visiting him.. Farewell, Nasser.Israeli crimes are inhumane#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/dvw1JZXLCf — 🇵🇸🦋 Palestine Girl 🦋🇵🇸 (@PalestineGirl85) December 20, 2022

Abu Hamid was born in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Central Gaza Strip and later moved to Al-Amari refugee camp in Ramallah. He was serving multiple life terms for resisting the Israeli occupation.

Several attempts to get him released to get treatment outside the prison have failed.

His mother and brother were allowed to see him in the hospital last night, following intervention from the Red Cross.

The PPS that about 600 Palestinian sick freedom fighters are held behind Israeli prison bars, including 24 who suffer from cancer and tumors of various degrees.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)