Genocide Continues – Scores of Civilians Killed, Urgent Calls for Humanitarian Action

For the 208th consecutive day, the Israeli military continued its genocidal war, marked by relentless artillery barrages, airstrikes, and clashes across various areas of the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest figures released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, over the past 24 hours alone, the occupation forces perpetrated four new massacres, resulting in the killing of 33 individuals and the wounding of 57 others.

The Ministry of Health has highlighted that there are still numerous Palestinians trapped beneath rubble or stranded on inaccessible roads, beyond the reach of ambulance and rescue teams.

A residential building on Al-Jalaa Street in central Gaza City was targeted by Israeli airstrikes, resulting in multiple casualties, as confirmed by medical sources atAl-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

An Egyptian source told Al-Jazeera that consultations are ongoing to resolve controversial points between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas regarding a proposal for a truce. US State Department Antony Blinken said that his country is determined to reach an… pic.twitter.com/cPG053cED8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 1, 2024

Israeli artillery bombardment also struck residential areas in Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, and Al-Sabra neighborhoods of Gaza City, while airstrikes hit Nuseirat camp and eastern Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Additionally, a Palestinian woman succumbed to her injuries following artillery shelling in the eastern outskirts of Rafah, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Expressing grave concern, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned of the dire humanitarian consequences of a potential large-scale assault on Rafah.

Similarly, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator emphasized the catastrophic impact of such an attack, stressing the urgent need for a comprehensive and independent investigation into reported mass graves in the war-torn enclave.

BLINKEN: The first aid shipment leaves from Jordan to Gaza today through the Erez crossing. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/iGzJHWerRA pic.twitter.com/bVVqu9JZaw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 30, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,568 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

