GAZA LIVE BLOG: Consultations Continue | US: We Want Ceasefire | 1,000 US Students Arrested | More Massacres in Gaza – Day 208

An Egyptian source told Al-Jazeera that consultations are ongoing to resolve controversial points between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas regarding a proposal for a truce. US State Department Antony Blinken said that his country is determined to reach an agreement as about 1,000 students have been arrested on American campuses so far. At least 33 Palestinians were killed and at least 57 injured in new Israeli massacres across the Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,568 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, May 1, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

PALESITNIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians, including two children and a woman, were killed in Israeli raids and artillery shelling on the city of Rafah since dawn today.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Police disperse a sit-in in solidarity with Gaza at the University of Arizona.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The poverty rate has risen to more than 90% in Gaza.

AXIOS: Biden wants to do everything he can to reach an agreement.

LAPID: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called on the government to stop wasting time and recruiting ultra-Orthodox Jews immediately.

Wednesday, May 1, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio said that the American system largely failed to intercept Iran’s ballistic missiles in the attack on Israel.

UNRWA: Calls to dismantle the agency aim to strip Palestinians of their refugee status.

IRANIAN LEADER ALI KHAMENEI: Gaza has become the most important issue in the world, and all efforts to divert attention from what is happening in the Strip were unsuccessful.

AL-JAZEERA: Pro-Israel students attacked others protesting inside the University of California campus to demand an end to the war on Gaza.

Wednesday, May 1, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,568 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

US MEDIA: About 1,000 people were arrested on more than 25 American university campuses.

HAMAS: We praise the struggle and the role of Palestinian workers in our people’s resistance project.

EGYPTIAN SOURCE: Consultations continue to resolve controversial points between Israel and Hamas regarding a proposal for a truce.

CBS: The Biden administration is considering bringing Palestinians from Gaza as refugees.

WHO: The attack on Rafah is a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

Wednesday, May 1, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A young Palestinian man was killed as a result of an artillery shelling of a house east of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed when the occupation army opened fire on Al-Rashid Al-Sahili Street near Wadi Gaza in the central Gaza Strip.

LAPID: A government that includes 22 or 33 extremist members has no right to remain. This was in response to Israeli Settlement Minister Orit Strook who told Israeli army radio that a government that sacrifices everything to bring back 22 or 33 captives does not deserve to remain.

BLINKEN: We are determined to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas now.

Wednesday, May 1, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: The Israeli court categorically rejects the petition submitted by prisoner Marwan Barghouti to ease his prison conditions.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Pranit barracks.

CHANNEL 12: Israeli police summoned family members of detainees in Gaza for participating in violent acts during a demonstration the day before yesterday.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Natawa area in the central sector of the Upper Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian woman died as a result of her injury in an artillery shelling targeting the east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were killed and wounded as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential building on Al-Jalaa Street in the center of Gaza City.

Wednesday, May 1, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

HAARETZ (Citing a diplomatic source): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to make sure that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not create difficulties in negotiations to reach a deal for the release of Israeli detainees.

