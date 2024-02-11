Genocide in Numbers – This is What Israel Has Done to Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Numbers can be dehumanizing. Alone, they could hardly convey the reality of the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza. The latest official numbers, however, are critical.

The Government Media Office in Gaza published an update about the scale of destruction by the Israeli army in the besieged Gaza Strip, starting on October 7.

The count is not final, due to the fact that over 7,000 Palestinians remain missing, and are presumed dead – either under the rubble of their homes, or scattered in the streets in areas that civil defense workers cannot reach.

The numbers, stats and estimates below cover the period between October 7, 2023, and February 11, 2024.

Genocide in Numbers

128 days of the war.

2,438 massacres.

35,176 martyred and missing.

28,176 martyrs whose bodies have reached the hospitals.

12,300 child martyrs.

8,400 women martyrs.

340 medical worker martyrs.

46 civil defense martyrs.

124 journalist martyrs.

7,000 missing; 70% of them are children and women.

67,784 wounded.

11,000 wounded in need of travel for life-saving and critical treatment.

10,000 cancer patients at risk of death.

700,000 Gazans infected with infectious diseases as a result of displacement.

8,000 cases of viral hepatitis infection due to displacement.

60,000 pregnant women are at risk due to lack of access to health care.

350,000 chronic patients are at risk due to lack of administration of medications.

99 arrests of health workers.

10 arrests of journalists whose names are known.

2 million displaced in the Gaza Strip.

142 government headquarters destroyed by the occupation.

100 schools and universities completely destroyed by the occupation.

295 schools and universities partially destroyed by the occupation.

184 mosques completely destroyed by the occupation.

266 mosques partially destroyed by the occupation.

3 churches targeted and destroyed by the occupation.

70,000 residential units completely destroyed by the occupation.

290,000 residential units partially destroyed by the occupation.

66,000 tons of explosives dropped by the occupation on Gaza.

30 hospitals taken out of service by the occupation.

53 health centers taken out of service by the occupation.

150 health centers partially destroyed by the occupation.

123 ambulances completely destroyed by the occupation.

200 archaeological and heritage sites destroyed by the occupation.

(The Palestine Chronicle)