Palestinian Boy, Seriously Wounded by Israeli Soldiers, Dies of Wounds

A 13-year-old Gaza boy, who was shot and seriously wounded by Israeli soldiers last week, has died this morning of his wounds, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Medical sources told WAFA that Omar Hasan Abu al-Niel, from the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, has died of wounds sustained last Saturday when he was shot during a rally held near the northeastern Gaza borders with Israel.

Abu Niel is the second Palestinian to die of wounds sustained during the same activity held marking the anniversary of the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Palestinian teen shot by Israeli troops near Gaza fence dies https://t.co/LsYvhMjulR — Joe Catron (@jncatron) August 28, 2021

Osama Khaled Deij, 32, from Jabaliya refugee camp near Gaza City, has also died of wounds days after he was shot by Israeli soldiers stationed at the borders with Gaza.

A total of 41 people, mainly children, were injured on that day when Israeli soldiers opened fire at the participants in the rally.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)