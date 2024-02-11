Israeli Media Speak of ‘Very Large Ambush’ in Khan Yunis – BREAKING

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Although details remain unclear regarding what has taken place in Khan Yunis overnight, the language of the Israeli media suggests that the event is extraordinary.

A ‘very large’ ambush has taken place targeting Israeli soldiers in the southeast of Khan Yunis, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).

KAN said that “the situation is very difficult in Khan Yunis following a very large ambush”, without providing additional details.

KAN described what happened as a “dangerous security incident” adding that the army might release an explanation regarding what has taken place in Khan Yunis in several hours.

🚨| 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: According to some (unconfirmed) sources, at least 11 israeli officers & soldiers were killed in a well-prepared ambush by the Palestinian resistance fighters in Khan Yunis. We’ll know more tomorrow morning. https://t.co/2d7683TDFt pic.twitter.com/bJ2PazO47i — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 11, 2024

Al-Jazeera, citing other Israeli media sources, said that the ‘security incident’ refers to a “very tight ambush”, and that “it took (the Israeli army) hours to transfer the dead and wounded.

Israeli media suggest that the Israeli army statement could take place at 6 am Palestine time.

This is not the first time that a major ambush has taken place since the start of the war, with Resistance attacks in Shejayah, Maghazi and other areas that have killed and wounded hundreds of soldiers.

The language that is being used this time around, however, suggests that the Palestinian Resistance attack is wider in both scope and intensity.

Just hours earlier, the Israeli army was claiming that it had finalized plans to attack the Palestinian city of Rafah, home of over 1.4 million displaced Palestinian refugees.

For its part, the Palestinian Resistance News Network issued the following statement:

“Zionist media sources have reported on a ‘very difficult’ incident in Khan Younis which led to the death of a number of occupation soldiers. While the incident remains under military censorship, the IOF is expected to admit to a number of deaths and injuries at 6am Al-Quds time. Heavy clashes continue across Khan Younis now.”

This is a developing story ..

