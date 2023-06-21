‘God is with Palestine’: Four Israeli Soldiers Arrested for Supporting Jenin, Insulting Israel (WATCH)

The Israeli occupation army arrested on Wednesday a number of its soldiers after they expressed their support for the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank in a video clip that went viral.

On Monday, seven Palestinians were killed during an Israeli incursion into the city of Jenin and its camp. The number rose to eight on the following day, in addition to over 90 wounded. The Palestinian victims include a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy.

Eight Israeli soldiers were also reportedly injured after a military vehicle carrying them was targeted with an explosive device by Palestinian fighters.

‘Inappropriate Statements’

The Israeli army said in a statement posted on its Twitter account that “after inappropriate statements by IDF soldiers in the video, the soldiers were arrested last night.”

The statement also said that the Israeli army has decided to open an investigation, the results of which will be referred to the military prosecutor for examination, according to the same source.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military spokesman announced that ‘disciplinary steps’ had been taken against the soldiers who appeared in the video following the deadly operation carried out by the occupation army in the Jenin refugee camp.

This followed a release of footage in which at least four Bedouin soldiers (Arab residents of the Naqab region) serving in non-combat positions appeared in a video expressing solidarity with Jenin and insulting Israel.

The soldiers appeared in the clip cursing Israel and saying: “God is with Jenin, God is with Palestine ..”

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, these soldiers serve in the Directorate of Technology and Logistics of the IDF Home Front, pointing out that the video was filmed on Tuesday while the soldiers were at a military base in the south of the country.

The Times of Israel newspaper said in a report that Arab citizens are exempted from compulsory service in the Israeli army, although they may choose to conscript, while Druze Israelis are required to serve.

According to data previously published by the Hebrew Walla website, 1,514 young Arab Bedouins serve in the Israeli army, and that difficult economic conditions pushed them to make such a choice.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al Jazeera Net)