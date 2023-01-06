Greek Orthodox Patriarch Arrives in Bethlehem to Head Christmas Midnight Mass

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, arrived at Bethlehem’s Manger Square on Friday, to lead the Christmas midnight mass, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Patriarch, who arrived from the patriarchate headquarters in Jerusalem’s Old City, was received by Palestinian officials.

Scouts played their drums and bagpipes while marching to the Square.

Theophilos III affirmed during an official reception at Bethlehem’s Manager Square that he will pray for a just peace.

The Patriarchate recently condemned the storming and takeover by a Jewish settler group of its land in the Silwan neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem.

“This radical group has no right or judicial backing in their favor to allow them to enter or occupy the land,” it said in a statement.

The Patriarchate also condemned the fact that the raid took place with the protection of armed Israeli police and border guards.

