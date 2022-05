By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On May 28, Real Madrid met Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League Final. Hundreds of millions of people around the world tuned in to watch the historic event unfold at the Stade de France, in Paris. Palestinians, too, were part of that incredible moment, where Mohammed Salah of Liverpool took on Karim Benzema of Real Madrid.

‘Hala Madrid’ and better luck next time, Liverpool fans!

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)