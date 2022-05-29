Jewish Settlers Perform Provocative Tour of Jerusalem’s Old City ahead of ‘Flag March’ (VIDEO)

Scores of extremist Jewish settlers performed a provocative march on Sunday through the Old City of Jerusalem, while waving Israeli flags and verbally harassing Palestinians, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Jewish settlers, under heavy police protection, held a provocative dance and waved Israeli flags as they crossed the Damascus Gate and marched through the main thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City all the way to the Western Wall.

#Jewish settlers take part in the provocative 'Flag March' in the holy courts of Al-#Aqsa mosque, under heavy protection of #Israeli #occupation forces. (Video: Al-Qastal) pic.twitter.com/OaGYAq42Ve — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 29, 2022

During the march, the settlers shouted profanities at Palestinians and verbally assaulted some of them under police protection.

They also reportedly assaulted and beat up three Palestinians, causing them minor injuries. One of the three was moved to the hospital for treatment.

The latest march comes a few hours ahead of the highly contentious ‘flag march’ that is expected to draw thousands of Israeli Jewish settlers marking the anniversary of Israel’s occupation and annexation of East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)