Pro-Israel Group Complains to FIFA about Moroccan Players Waiving Palestinian Flag

Pro-Israel campaign group UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) has protested against the waving of the Palestinian flag by the Moroccan football team at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Middle East Monitor reported.

According to the Jewish Chronicle, the London-based organization wrote to FIFA Disciplinary Committee Chair Jorge Palacio accusing the North African country of breaching FIFA rules.

#Morocco players raise the Palestinian and Moroccan flag to celebrate their historic victory over Spain at #qatarworldcup2022 pic.twitter.com/wbQwPb1Krb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 6, 2022

Palacio was asked by UKLFI to open an immediate investigation and he pronounce interim measures to prevent any repetition of such violations at the semi-final tomorrow and at the final of the third-place playoff on Saturday.

UKLFI claims that Morocco has breached Article 11.2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which says that anyone who uses “a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature” may be subject to disciplinary measures.

The Palestinian flag has been ubiquitous throughout the tournament in Qatar. The red, white, black and green colors of the Palestinian flag can be seen in stadiums, markets, restaurants, and the metro.

Arab and African nations playing in the tournament have also raised the Palestinian colors alongside their national flag.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)