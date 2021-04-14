Hamas Calls for International Intervention to Stop Israeli Detention of Election Candidates

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, called on Tuesday for immediate international intervention to stop Israel’s detention of its parliamentary election candidates. The movement made the announcement at the Palestinian Central Elections Commission in Ramallah.

“Israel is detaining candidates in order to affect the results of the election,” said Alaa Humeidan, the spokesman of the Hamas-aligned Al-Quds is Our Destiny electoral list.

Two candidates on the list have already been detained by the Israeli occupation authorities, and others have been threatened with arrest.

“We are calling for immediate international intervention to stop Israeli aggression and protect the Palestinian democratic endeavor,” explained Humeidan. Pressure is needed to obtain the release of candidates Najeh Asi and Hassan Al-Wardyan, he added.

Hamas will never be intimidated by Israel and its tactics, Humeidan insisted.

“The movement and its election candidates are working to keep the Palestinian cause alive.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)