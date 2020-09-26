Israeli Forces Injure Two Palestinians during Jewish Settler Attack

Two Palestinians were today injured by Israeli occupation forces during clashes that erupted in the village of Qusra, near the West Bank city of Nablus, following an attack by Jewish settlers on two Palestinian-owned poultry farms in the village, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Jewish settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that a group of settlers attacked the poultry farms, located on the outskirts of Qusra, ransacked them, and destroyed their content.

🇵🇸#Palestine || Palestinians carry a young man who was injured after being hit by by tear gas canister in the face during the clashes with Israeli occupation and settlers in Asira village near Nablus. pic.twitter.com/9aSCeNngDd — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) September 25, 2020

The settlers also set fire to a tractor that was parked in one of the farms and damaged water tanks.

Daghlas said that as residents rushed to protect their property, Israeli soldiers, who were in the area, intervened only to protect the settlers and attacked the Palestinians.

In the clashes that ensued, the Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds at the village residents injuring two of them.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)