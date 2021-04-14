Jewish National Fund Plans to Purchase Land to Expand Illegal Settlements

The Jewish National Fund (JNF) in Israel approved on Sunday plans to purchase land in the occupied West Bank to expand illegal settlements, mainly in Nablus and Jenin, Haaretz has reported.

The fund is known in Hebrew as Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and still needs to obtain final approval from its board of directors at their meeting on April 22.

In a statement, the Progressive Israel Network said “buying land to expand WB settlements is antithetical to Israel’s future as a democracy" and called on @KKL_JNF_il to vote down the proposal at its April 22 final vote. https://t.co/valQ6GlTri — Partners for Progressive Israel (@Partners4Israel) April 12, 2021

According to Haaretz, JNF World Chairman Avraham Duvdevani wants the board to approve the plan so that “controversial land purchases that have already been made” can be approved retrospectively. A JNF-KKL subsidiary has spent “around $30 million” on buying occupied land since 2017.

Moreover, said the Israeli daily, “A group of progressive American Jewish organizations said it was ‘deeply troubled’ by the prospect that the JNF-KKL was moving toward making ‘Palestinian dispossession into its policy.’ The Progressive Israel Network said in a statement it was ‘hopeful that JNF-KKL’s general voting body will reject the decision to participate in settlement expansion when the decision comes to a final vote’ [on 22 April].”

🚨Stop KKL-JNF's land grab! 🚨 Last month, the Jewish National Fund voted to allocate £8.2million to expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. Yet, their UK partner continues to hold charity status. Write to your MP NOW👇https://t.co/OmnaNLxJXp pic.twitter.com/rAQZ54sL7N — PSC (@PSCupdates) April 9, 2021

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)