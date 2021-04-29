Hamas: External Pressure to Blame for Plans to Cancel Elections

Hamas registers its electoral list. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

Hamas yesterday said it believes the expected announcement to cancel the Palestinian general elections comes under external pressure, a statement said.

“We believe that postponing or canceling the elections is a result of external pressure put by parties which are not concerned with the interests of the Palestinian people,” Hamas said.

“The election is an inalienable right for the Palestinian people and it is a constitutional and political right for the Palestinian generations. No one is entitled to waive this basic national right in any way.”

Hamas said that the election with its three stages “is a significant entry point to healing the Palestinian division and restructuring the Palestinian national home.”

“No Palestinian would accept excluding Jerusalem from the Palestinian vote. The issue that should be addressed is how to impose our will and hold the elections in Jerusalem.”

The movement said the Israeli occupation vetoed holding the elections in Jerusalem in order to “keep the division among the Palestinian factions.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to announce the cancellation of the Palestinian elections under the pretext of Israel’s refusal to allow Jerusalemites to cast their votes, various local and Israeli sources reported this week.

