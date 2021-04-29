Hamas: External Pressure to Blame for Plans to Cancel Elections

Hamas yesterday said it believes the expected announcement to cancel the Palestinian general elections comes under external pressure, a statement said.

“We believe that postponing or canceling the elections is a result of external pressure put by parties which are not concerned with the interests of the Palestinian people,” Hamas said.

The status of Palestinian elections and possibly the political fate of the current Palestinian leadership will be determined on the night of April 29, writes @daoudkuttab. https://t.co/0xPfM5ehbB — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) April 28, 2021

“The election is an inalienable right for the Palestinian people and it is a constitutional and political right for the Palestinian generations. No one is entitled to waive this basic national right in any way.”

Hamas said that the election with its three stages “is a significant entry point to healing the Palestinian division and restructuring the Palestinian national home.”

Israeli security officials are warning that Palestinian elections at this time would be disastrous, a regional and international catastrophe https://t.co/lmRzmRxBqv by @BenCaspit — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) April 28, 2021

“No Palestinian would accept excluding Jerusalem from the Palestinian vote. The issue that should be addressed is how to impose our will and hold the elections in Jerusalem.”

The movement said the Israeli occupation vetoed holding the elections in Jerusalem in order to “keep the division among the Palestinian factions.”

Holding elections now could be especially risky for President Abbas: since his tenure began in 2005, his popularity has been in decline, with 68 percent of the Palestinian public wanting him to resign according to the latest @PSR_Palestine poll.https://t.co/n0VZvC6wGs — +972 Magazine (@972mag) April 29, 2021

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to announce the cancellation of the Palestinian elections under the pretext of Israel’s refusal to allow Jerusalemites to cast their votes, various local and Israeli sources reported this week.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)