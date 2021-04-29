Jewish Settlers Attack, Injure Palestinian Shepherd near Jenin

April 29, 2021
Ibrahim Hamdoun, 66, was attacked and severely beaten by Jewish settlers. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian shepherd was injured today after extremist Jewish settlers severely assaulted him northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to sources.

Ibrahim Hamdoun, 66, from the village of Mareeha, told WAFA that three settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Mevo Dotan severely beat him as he was grazing his stocking in his land, located near the illegal settlement.

Medical sources said that Hamdoun was admitted to the hospital due to being severely beaten, which caused him moderate injuries, bruises, and bleeding. His condition was reported to be stable.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

