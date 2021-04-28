PA President Discusses Palestinian Elections with EU Representative

President Mahmoud Abbas received today at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah the Representative of the European Union in Palestine, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, and discussed with him the latest developments regarding holding Palestinian legislative elections planned for May 22.

The President briefed his guest on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and efforts by the Palestinian leadership to hold elections in all the Palestinian territories, including in Jerusalem as candidates, campaigning and voting as per the presidential decrees on this matter.

President Abbas stressed the importance of the EU continuing to pressure the Israeli government to allow Palestinian elections in occupied Jerusalem according to the agreements signed between the two sides under international auspices.

He thanked the EU for the political and economic assistance and support it provides in all fields.

The EU Representative affirmed Europe’s support for holding the Palestinian elections and that the EU is continuing its intensive contacts with the Israeli side to hold the elections in occupied East Jerusalem, as was the case in the previous elections.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)