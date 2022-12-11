Hamas Fighters Wear ‘Lions Den’ Insignias in Gaza Parade – Palestine Chronicle Exclusive Photos

December 11, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
A military march titled ‘The Lions’ Den’, was organized in Gaza on the 35th anniversary of Hamas. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A military march titled ‘The Lions’ Den’, was organized in Gaza on the 35th anniversary of the creation of the Palestinian movement Hamas. 

Hundreds of people rallied in the besieged Strip displaying symbols of the recently-formed Resistance group the Lions’ Den and carrying photos of the fighters killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces.

“The newly established brigades, including the Lions’ Den, are multi-factional groups bringing, for the first time, fighters from Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad and others into a single platform,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“Judging by their political discourse, chants and symbols, this generation is fed up with the crippling and often superficial divisions of Palestinians among factions, ideologies and regions,” Baroud added.

The Lions’ Den has inspired other groups throughout Occupied Palestine, leading to the formation of the Jenin Brigades, Hebron Brigades, and Balata Brigades, among others. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

