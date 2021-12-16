Hamas: Israel is Not Serious about Reaching Prisoners Exchange Deal

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas said on Wednesday that Israel is not serious about reaching a prisoner swap deal, Al-Aqsa TV reported.

In an exclusive interview with the channel, senior Hamas leader, Khalil Al-Hayya, said:

“The [Israeli] occupation is not serious about reaching a prisoner swap… We will continue our efforts to release our prisoners using every means.”

Palestinians take part in a rally ​on 10th anniversary of prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Jabalia in the northern #Gaza strip on October 15, 2021. Photo by Ashraf Amra pic.twitter.com/XBe8OQltmb — Ashraf Amra (@amra_ashraf) October 15, 2021

Israel believes the bodies of two of its soldiers, Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Sergeant Oron Shaul, are being held in Gaza after they were killed in battle during the 2014 assault on the enclave. Additionally, Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed are being held as prisoners of war, according to Hamas.

Al-Hayya added that the Israeli occupation continues its violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, warning that this would trigger a new response by the Palestinian resistance.

The Palestinian resistance movement seeks to guarantee the release of about 5,000 Palestinian prisoners in return for the Israeli soldiers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)