Hamas Leader Assassinated at Nasser Hospital while Receiving Treatment

Israeli forces assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Barhoum in a strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, as the Palestinian death toll surpasses 50,000.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Sunday the assassination of Ismail Barhoum, a political bureau member in Gaza, following an Israeli airstrike on a section of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

The attack is part of a series of Israeli raids targeting the city and its surroundings.

In a statement, Hamas described Barhoum’s killing as a “cowardly Zionist assassination” and condemned the targeting of a hospital ward as a serious crime that adds to Israel’s ongoing violations of international norms.

The group emphasized that such actions would not deter Palestinians from their resistance and struggle for liberation.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that the airstrike hit the surgical building of Nasser Hospital, which was sheltering many patients and wounded individuals.

Israeli airstrikes targeted the emergency building at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, Gaza, sparking a fire. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/4GXofM5Xyp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 23, 2025

Atef al-Hout, the director of Nasser Medical Complex, reported that the strike rendered the surgical department completely inoperative.

With 35 beds now lost, the hospital’s capacity to handle the growing humanitarian crisis has been further weakened.

As Israeli bombardment intensifies, the number of Palestinians killed has risen to 16 since dawn on Monday, with many others wounded.

Israeli airstrikes are heavily concentrated on Khan Yunis, hitting tents of displaced families and residential areas.

In Rafah, Israeli warplanes launched a series of attacks while artillery shelling targeted the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood.

An Israeli strike on the Abu Khater family home in Khan Yunis killed four Palestinians, including children, and left others injured. The casualties were taken to Gaza European Hospital.

According to sources speaking to Al Jazeera, over 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on Sunday alone.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA)