LIVE BLOG: Airstrikes Resume in Khan Yunis, Rafah | Ben-Gvir Calls for Shin Bet Chief’s Arrest – Day 535

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Maariv, citing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir:

The Shin Bet chief’s orders to spy and gather evidence against me amount to a coup.

The Shin Bet chief failed in his role in Gaza; he is a liar and criminal who should be jailed.

The legal adviser is seeking a constitutional crisis, and I don’t believe the Supreme Court will side with her.

I don’t believe the Supreme Court will force us to work with the Shin Bet chief and the legal adviser, and Netanyahu does not want to work with them.