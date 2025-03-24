LIVE BLOG: Airstrikes Resume in Khan Yunis, Rafah | Ben-Gvir Calls for Shin Bet Chief’s Arrest – Day 535

Hundreds of Palestinians were killed in Israel's latest attacks on Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

After a night of intense bombardment across Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have resumed on Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south. 

Meanwhile, Israel’s political crisis deepens as far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accuses the Shin Bet chief of being a ‘liar’ and a ‘criminal’ who should be arrested.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,021 Palestinians and injured 113,274 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Mon, Mar 24, 9:35 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Chief of Staff: No Option But to Escalate Military Pressure on Hamas

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12, citing Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir: Israel has no option but to escalate military pressure on Hamas to release detainees in Gaza. Zamir added, “Our operations harm Hamas but do not push them to release the abductees.”

Mon, Mar 24, 9:35 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on civilians in the Al-Maghraqa area, north of Al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, resulted in the killing of two people.

Mon, Mar 24, 9:35 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir: Shin Bet Chief is a Liar and Criminal Who Should Be Jailed

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Maariv, citing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir:

The Shin Bet chief’s orders to spy and gather evidence against me amount to a coup.

The Shin Bet chief failed in his role in Gaza; he is a liar and criminal who should be jailed.

The legal adviser is seeking a constitutional crisis, and I don’t believe the Supreme Court will side with her.

I don’t believe the Supreme Court will force us to work with the Shin Bet chief and the legal adviser, and Netanyahu does not want to work with them.

Mon, Mar 24, 9:35 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Minor Dies in Israeli Megiddo Prison

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Prisoners’ Club announced in a joint statement the martyrdom of minor detainee Walid Ahmed (17) under mysterious circumstances in Israel’s Megiddo Prison.

Walid Ahmed, from Silwad east of Ramallah, was detained in September 2023.

His death adds to the record of prisoners who have died due to the systematic crimes committed by the Israeli prison system.

The statement described the war on prisoners as another aspect of the genocide against Palestinians.

Ahmed is the 63rd prisoner to die in Israeli custody since the start of the genocide on October 7, 2023, including at least 40 from Gaza.

Mon, Mar 24, 9:35 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu’s Office Denies Allowing Shin Bet to Gather Evidence against Ben-Gvir

ISREALI MEDIA: The Israeli PM office:

Claims that Netanyahu allowed the Shin Bet chief to gather evidence against Minister Ben-Gvir are false.

The document instructing the Shin Bet chief to gather evidence against political leadership undermines democracy and aims to overthrow the right-wing government.

Mon, Mar 24, 9:35 AM (Palestine Time)

WSJ: Israel Plans Large-Scale Ground Operation in Gaza

WALL STREET JOURNAL (citing sources):

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his new national security team believe occupying and controlling parts of the territory will finally allow them to defeat Hamas.

Netanyahu and his team believe Hamas must be defeated militarily before advancing any political solution for Gaza’s future.

The military defeat of Hezbollah in Lebanon last year and the Trump administration’s willingness to support renewed attacks on Hamas provide more freedom to fight.

Mon, Mar 24, 9:35 AM (Palestine Time)

Raids in the West Bank

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces carried out raids in the West Bank, including Silat al-Harithiya south of Jenin, Qalqilya, Qatana, and Ras Shahada in Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem.

Mon, Mar 24, 9:35 AM (Palestine Time)

Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Khan Yunis and Rafah

AL-JAZEERA:

Israeli airstrikes renewed on Khan Yunis and Rafah in southern Gaza.

The death toll since dawn on Monday has risen to 16 due to continuous bombardment in the Strip.

Occupation forces focused their bombing on Khan Yunis, intensifying strikes on displaced persons’ tents and homes in the east and west of the city.

