GAZA LIVE BLOG: Iran: We Will Respond | Massacre in Deir Al-Balah | Blinken to Visit the Middle East – Day 312

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, that Iran considers responding to aggressors as its right under international law. Israeli shelling targeted the Qastal Towers east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, leaving four dead, including two children. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is expected to head to the Middle East on Tuesday evening, according to the American news website Axios. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,790 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,702 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, August 13, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

FAMILIES OF ISRAELI CAPTIVES: A statement by the families of Israeli captives held in Gaza accused Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of working time and again to thwart a prisoner exchange deal that would allow the return of the detainees.

MIKATI: The only concern that unites the Lebanese is confronting Israeli threats.

Tuesday, August 13, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

IRANIAN FM: We continue our efforts to stop the aggression on Gaza. Kani added in a phone call with his Italian counterpart that Iran is committed to its legitimate right to respond to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the espionage equipment at the Israeli military site “Misgav Am” with appropriate weapons, and achieved a direct hit.

ISRAELI RADIO: Air defenses intercepted two drones launched by the Lebanese Hezbollah towards the Kiryat Shmona area in the Upper Galilee.

CHANNEL 14: There is an agreement to release Israeli soldiers accused of abusing a Palestinian prisoner in the Sde Teiman camp to house arrest.

Tuesday, August 13, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC ENDOWMENTS DEPARTMENT: The far-right Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

ISRAELI RADIO: Thursday’s summit on reaching a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas may not be held or postponed if Iran or Hezbollah launch an attack on Israel.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said – during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz – that Iran considers responding to aggressors as its right under international law.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli shelling targeted the Qastal Towers east of Deir al-Balah (central Gaza Strip), leaving 4 dead, including two children.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot and Manara, due to suspicions of infiltration of drones from southern Lebanon.

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery targeted the towns of Abbasiya and Yaroun in southern Lebanon.

MUJAHIDEEN BRIGADES: We targeted an occupation gathering in Netzarim with mortar shells.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 3,400 massacres were committed by the occupation since the beginning of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

Tuesday, August 13, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Intensive artillery shelling targeted the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, coinciding with the firing of gunfire from the occupation vehicles.

GANTZ (cited in Maariv): We will know how to withstand any attack, and the price that Iran and Hezbollah will pay will be very heavy.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israel has informed its allies that it will respond to any Iranian attack by striking targets in the heart of Iran.

AL-JAZEERA: Dead and wounded were recovered east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

IRAN: The statement by the three countries (Britain, Germany, and France) calling on us to refrain from responding to Israel lacks political logic. We call on the European Troika countries to oppose the Israeli war on Gaza. Tehran is determined to defend its national security and sovereignty and does not wait for permission from anyone.

Tuesday, August 13, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A series of intensive Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern and western neighborhoods of Gaza City in recent hours.

Tuesday, August 13, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

UKMTO: A ship’s captain reported an explosion 63 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen.

Tuesday, August 13, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army said that it attacked last night what it said were military buildings and a Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched raids on two houses in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

TRUMP: The situation in the Middle East could lead to World War III.

Tuesday, August 13, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in northern Israel to warn of falling rockets.

PRCS: Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation bullets during the night raid on Ramallah.

AXIOS: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is expected to head to the Middle East on Tuesday evening.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces launched a night raid on a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, which led to the killing of a Palestinian and the injury of a number of others.

Tuesday, August 13, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS: US official heads to Cairo to complete security arrangements on the Egypt-Gaza border.

CHANNEL 12: Fitch Ratings lowered Israel’s credit rating from A+ to A with a negative outlook.

Tuesday, August 13, 12:30 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Preparations are underway in Israel to repel attacks that may occur soon.

