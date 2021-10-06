Nike Tells Israeli Retailers: No More Business in 2022

Sports clothing manufacturer Nike enraged Israeli shops on Sunday as it announced that it will end the sale of its products in Israeli stores starting May 31 next year, Israeli media reported.

As a household name across the globe, the pull-out could seriously affect the business operations of hundreds of Israeli sports shops, according to the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

First Ben & Jerry’s, now NIKE. While the company doesn’t frame its decision as specifically tied to Israel’s apartheid practices, it told store owners that its relationship “no longer matched the company’s policies and goals.” #BDS #Palestine https://t.co/VbSzgtIr67 — Huwaida Arraf (@huwaidaarraf) October 5, 2021

On Sunday, Nike wrote to Israeli retailers, saying:

“Following a comprehensive review performed by the company and considering the changing marketplace, it has been decided that the continuation of the business relationship between you and the company does no longer match the company’s policy and goals.”

Opinion: How Ben & Jerry's has exposed Israel's anti-BDS strategy, comments Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/kWwRbjORNJ — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) July 28, 2021

Nike’s decision is expected to hit Israeli retailers hard. As one of the most popular sporting brands in the world, its products account for a large proportion of sales.

The decision follows the announcement by ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s last July to end sales in the occupied Palestinian territories.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)