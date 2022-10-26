Hamas Leader Hails Resistance by Lions’ Den Fighters Killed in West Bank

Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh hailed on Tuesday “anti-Israeli occupation resistance” carried out by Lions’ Den martyrs who were killed in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

In a statement issued following the assassination of five Lions’ Den members, Haniyeh said: “Nablus draws the path of dignity and pride with the blood of martyrs.”

“The sacrifices of martyrs fuel the flames of the revolution in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli occupation will regret committing its crimes against Palestinians.”

“Nablus is the home of resistance which personifies the unity of blood and fate. There are great things coming from Nablus,” Haniyeh added.

One of the leaders of the Nablus-based resistance group Lions’ Den, Tamer Kilani, was killed by Israeli forces on Sunday when an explosive device exploded in the Old City of Nablus.

The following day, five other Palestinians, including top Lions’ Den commander Wadee Al Hawah, were also killed in Nablus.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)