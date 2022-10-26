Israeli Army Drone Crashes in Occupied West Bank

An Israeli drone fell out of the sky. (Photo: via QNN TW page)

An Israeli drone crashed in the Occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the military, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A military statement said the drone, a Skylark model, was on a reconnaissance mission when it fell out of the sky due to a technical malfunction.

The army said there was no risk of information leak after the crash.

Wednesday’s crash was the second in a week in the West Bank.

On September 29, Israeli media reported that the Israeli army had approved the use of armed drones in the occupied West Bank.

