Israeli Army Drone Crashes in Occupied West Bank

An Israeli drone crashed in the Occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the military, Anadolu News Agency reports.
A military statement said the drone, a Skylark model, was on a reconnaissance mission when it fell out of the sky due to a technical malfunction.
The army said there was no risk of information leak after the crash.
Wednesday’s crash was the second in a week in the West Bank.
On September 29, Israeli media reported that the Israeli army had approved the use of armed drones in the occupied West Bank.
(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)
