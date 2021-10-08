Hamas Political Leader Receives Marwan Barghouti’s Wife

Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh received on Thursday Fadwa Barghouti, the wife of detained Palestinian leader and member of the Fatah Central Committee, Marwan Barghouti, the Middle East Monitor reported.

During the meeting, the two discussed the recent Palestinian developments as well as the challenges facing the Palestinian cause and Haniyeh stressed that liberating all Palestinian prisoners is a top priority for Hamas, according to MEMO.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met in Cairo with Fadwa Barghouti, wife of jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti. Palestinian official: Marwan Barghouti will be included in the upcoming prisoner exchange agreement with Israel. pic.twitter.com/KaiaZ74Mtt — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) October 7, 2021

In April 2002, Israeli occupation forces arrested Barghouti – the first Palestinian lawmaker and member of the Fatah Central Committee to be detained – and sentenced him to five life sentences and 40 years in prison.

In mid-May, the prison administration transferred the 62-year-old from the Hadarim prison to the Ayalon prison after he issued a statement calling on the Palestinian people to confront the Israeli occupation and engage in the resistance.

Hamas recently declared that it will prioritize Barghouti’s release in any prisoner exchange deal with Israel.

Barghouti is seen as a natural successor to 85-year-old Mahmoud Abbas and the ideal person to unite the Palestinian political factions. According to recent polls, he is the most popular Palestinian leader, which means that he would stand a good chance of winning a presidential election.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)