For First Time, US Halts Shipment of Ammunitions to Israel – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli officials reportedly told Axios that the ammunition shipment to Israel was halted last week.

The Biden administration halted a shipment of US-made ammunition bound for Israel, the American news website Axios reported on Sunday, citing two Israeli officials.

According to Axios, this is “the first time since the Oct. 7 attack that the US. has stopped a weapons shipment intended for the Israeli military.”

Axios suggested that this move has stirred significant concerns within the Israeli government, prompting officials to seek clarity on why the shipment was delayed.

President Biden’s handling of the war has attracted criticism from Americans who oppose his blind support for Israel.

In February, the administration requested assurances from Israel that the US-made weapons were being used by the Israeli army in Gaza in accordance with international law. Israel reportedly provided these assurances in a signed letter in March.

Regarding the recent incident, Israeli officials disclosed that the ammunition shipment to Israel was halted last week.

However, the White House declined to comment, and responses from the Pentagon, the State Department, and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office were not immediately available, Axios reported.

The Biden administration’s concern revolves around the potential for Israel to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than one million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter, according to the website.

“Netanyahu hinted at tensions with the Biden administration in a statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day issued Sunday,” Axios said.

Netanyahu’s statements on Holocaust Remembrance Day seemed to suggest friction, emphasizing the need for self-defense and implying a readiness to act independently if necessary.

“In the terrible Holocaust, there were great world leaders who stood by idly; therefore, the first lesson of the Holocaust is: If we do not defend ourselves, nobody will defend us. And if we need to stand alone, we will stand alone,” he said.

Axios also reported about a “tough” conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Netanyahu during a visit to Israel last Wednesday.

Blinken reportedly warned Netanyahu against a major military operation in Rafah, stating that it would lead to public opposition from the US and strain US-Israel relations.

One day later, White House spokesman John Kirby reinforced this message by indicating that President Biden is serious about potential changes to US policy regarding the Gaza war if Israel proceeds with a ground operation in Rafah without considering the plight of refugees.

However, Netanyahu has made it clear that he is unwilling to end the war as part of a prisoner exchange deal and has insisted that the invasion of Rafah will take place in the near future.

(The Palestine Chronicle)