Hamas Praises Algeria’s Support for Palestine

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Sunday praised the Algerian stance on supporting the Palestinian issue and rejecting normalization of ties with Israel, a statement announced.

“We also highly evaluate the steadfast Algerian efforts seeking to dismiss the Zionist entity from the African Union (AU),” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Hamas called for all Arab and Islamic countries to “responsibly” take similar steps to those taken by Algeria, as well as “to exert efforts to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its crimes and to take a deterrent decision against it.”

Hamas also called for Arab and Islamic states to support the Palestinian right to “freedom and independence”.

Algeria and thirteen other African states, including Tunisia, South Africa, Eritrea & Senegal agree to expel Israel from the African Union. #BDS #FReePalestine pic.twitter.com/TFpfLQHqhB — Shehab (@ShehabPal) August 2, 2021

On July 22, Israel announced rejoining the AU with observer status.

Responding to this, Algerian announced on July 25 that accepting Israel as an observer state in the AU would not affect the African body’s stance towards the Palestinian cause.

