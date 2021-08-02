Sheikh Jarrah: Palestinian Families Await Critical Israeli High Court Decision; Settlers Attack Protesters

Palestinian and Israeli activists protest against house evictions in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: via Activestills.org)

As four Palestinian families in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah await a critical ruling from the Israeli High Court regarding their forced eviction from their homes, a Jewish settler opened fire and injured a Palestinian who was taking part in a solidarity event with the afflicted residents, according to local sources.

Palestinian sources told WAFA a settler opened fire at the youth during a solidarity event with the Sheikh Jarrah residents lightly injuring him in the foot.

Israeli police closed off the area following the incident.

The four Palestinian families – Kurd, Skafi, Jaouni, and al-Qassem – have appealed to the High Court against their forced eviction from their homes for the benefit of Israeli settler organizations.

