Hamas, Russia Discuss Israeli Aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Member of the Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzouq discussed the Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian worshippers with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, during a telephone call on Friday, Safa News Agency reported.

According to Safa News Agency, they also touched on the Israeli airstrikes in the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon, which took place on Friday night.

Both reiterated that all Israeli aggression on the Palestinians and their holy sites “must immediately stop.”

During the phone call, Abu Marzouq stressed that “the Palestinians are sticking to their rights whatever the price and the Palestinians will use all possible means to defend these rights.”

Bogdanov reiterated his country’s support for the rights of the Palestinian people and briefed Abu Marzouq on the efforts being exerted by Moscow in this regard.

Bogdanov also asserted that the Organisation of the Islamic Conference and the Arab League must contribute to calming the situation.

(MEMO, PC)