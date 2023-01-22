Jewish Settlers Set up Electronic Gate near Jerusalem

Jewish settlers set up an electronic gate on Sunday at the entrance of the area of Ein Silwan, to block access to the area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that a group of illegal Jewish settlers from the settlement organization Elad raided the area and carried out razing operations in its vicinity, under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation forces.

The move comes weeks after Jewish settlers seized seven dunums of Palestinian-owned lands in the area of Ein Silwan.

