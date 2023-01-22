Jewish Settlers Set up Electronic Gate near Jerusalem

January 22, 2023 Blog, News
Jewish settler attacks against Palestinians are routine in the West Bank. (Photo: via Activestills.org)

Jewish settlers set up an electronic gate on Sunday at the entrance of the area of Ein Silwan, to block access to the area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that a group of illegal Jewish settlers from the settlement organization Elad raided the area and carried out razing operations in its vicinity, under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation forces.

The move comes weeks after Jewish settlers seized seven dunums of Palestinian-owned lands in the area of Ein Silwan.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*