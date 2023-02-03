Hamas Tells Israel It is Ready with ‘Sword and Shield’ in Large Gaza Rally (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas warned Israel on Friday of serious consequences if the attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza continue.

The stern warning came during a rally organized by Hamas in Gaza City on Friday afternoon.

“The Resistance in Gaza is monitoring developments in the West Bank and it is ready to protect Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

Qassem warned Israel that there could be major consequences, shall the attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza continue.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades will be a sword and a shield for our Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank,” Qassem stated, noting that the Resistance will always stand behind Palestinian prisoners.

Qassem also said that there are attempts by the US Administration to put an end to the uprising in the occupied West Bank and he pointed out that the attacks carried out by the Resistance are but a natural response to the numerous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation.

