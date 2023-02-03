Israeli Occupation Forces Besiege Jericho for Sixth Consecutive Day

Israeli forces on Friday continued to besiege the occupied West Bank city of Jericho for the sixth consecutive day, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Official Palestinian sources said that the Israeli army set up checkpoints and cement barriers at the main and secondary entrances to the city, stopping vehicles and thoroughly checking every vehicle leaving the city as well as passengers’ ID cards.

This came as the Israeli army barged its way into the city and all the long way to the entrance of Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, southwest of the city, and showered young men at the entrance with volleys of tear gas canisters.

Residents and travelers to Jordan, who have to go through Jericho to reach the Allenby/King Hussein/Karama bridge crossing, complain of long delays and thorough searches at the army checkpoints placed at all entrances to the tourist city.

The Israeli army imposed the siege last week following an attempted shooting at an Israeli restaurant outside the city after the army assumed that the alleged attacker has escaped to Jericho.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)