GAZA LIVE BLOG: West Bank Celebrates Gaza Resistance | Israeli Chaos | More Massacres in Rafah, Khan Yunis – Day 233

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank celebrated Abu Obeida’s announcement of the capturing of Israeli soldiers at the hands of the Resistance in Gaza. According to informed sources, the Israeli government will not agree to a ceasefire despite senior officials in the security apparatus expressing their willingness to stop the war. A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured in an Israeli artillery shelling on the town of Abasan, east of the city of Khan Yunis, as UNRWA reiterated that there is no safe place in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,984 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,643 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, May 26, 6:30 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Al Jazeera’s correspondent confirmed the launching of missiles from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in the occupied Golan

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio announced that the reservist who appeared in the mutiny video was released under restrictive conditions after the end of the police investigation against him. The soldier appeared masked in a video clip that circulated on social media platforms, in which he said that he was in the Gaza Strip and threatened a large-scale military rebellion if Defense Minister Yoav Gallant decided to enter the Palestinian Authority into Gaza, or withdraw from the Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: We detected the launching of 15 rockets from southern Lebanon.

AXIOS: Washington rejected an Israeli request to boycott a meeting organized by Norway to strengthen the Palestinian Authority.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army acknowledged the death of a soldier from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion as a result of wounds he sustained last week in the battles in the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, May 26, 6:00 pm (GMT +2)

KAN: The head of the Israeli intelligence service (Mossad), David Barnea, will present to the War Council this evening a summary of his talks in Paris regarding the release of detainees.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: In conjunction with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we bombed the occupation soldiers in the Al-Taqaddum axis, north of the Jabalia camp, with a barrage of mortar shells.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Israeli site of Zabdin in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, and also targeted buildings used by Israeli army soldiers in the areas of Avivim, Margaliot and Sinir.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli drones raided the towns of Yaroun and Houla in southern Lebanon.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The specter of famine threatens the northern Gaza Strip, and the food security crisis is worsening in the center and south of the Gaza Strip. The amount of aid that came through the sea pier did not exceed 100 trucks.

EGYPTIAN FM: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry renewed his country’s refusal to use Israel’s persistence in controlling all crossings of the Gaza Strip as a tool to tighten the siege and starve the Palestinian people in Gaza, and create a reality uninhabited by life in the Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We targeted soldiers who were barricading themselves in a house in Jabalia.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli drones raided the towns of Yaroun and Houla in southern Lebanon.

Sunday, May 26, 5:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: At least 12 Palestinians were killed and about 20 others were injured after a house was targeted in the Jabalia al-Nazla area, north of the Gaza Strip.

JOSEP BORRELL: We need a strong Palestinian authority for the peace process to be possible.

AL-JAZEERA: The Knesset approves a bill declaring UNRWA a “terrorist” organization.

AL-JAZEERA: The Knesset approves a bill declaring UNRWA a "terrorist" organization.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We confronted occupation vehicles and soldiers on the advance lines in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, where fierce clashes have continued for more than two weeks.

CNN (citing Israeli official): <the war council will meet this evening to discuss negotiations on the exchange deal and a ceasefire, after reports of new efforts to revive the negotiations were denied by Hamas.

Sunday, May 26, 4:00 pm (GMT +2)

SMOTRICH: It is unacceptable to launch rockets towards the Gaza envelope.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: bombed the Gaza Strip settlements with a missile attack, and confirmed that they bombed the Israeli Ofikim military base in the Naqab region.

SPAIN: International Court of Justice decisions are mandatory and must be implemented.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the settlements of Kfar Azza, Kfar Saad, and Shufa, in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, May 26, 3:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed Tel Aviv with a large missile barrage.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed Tel Aviv with a large missile barrage.

LAPID: With Netanyahu, we will not win the war, and he must leave.

Sunday, May 26, 2:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli drones had recently opened fire on Palestinians at the Abu Sharkh roundabout in Al-Faluja, west of the Jabalia refugee camp.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted five tanks, two bulldozers, and a troop carrier in Jabaliya camp.

CBS (citing Biden administration official): Communications are ongoing, and we are working closely with Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

MOSHE YALON: The Israeli government is ready to sacrifice the kidnapped people.

MOSHE YALON: The Israeli government is ready to sacrifice the kidnapped people.

ISRAEL HAYOM (citing security officials): Israeli officials expect negotiations to resume within days.

Sunday, May 26, 1:20 pm (GMT +2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: The fighting in Rafah and the northern Gaza Strip will continue during the negotiations until the deal is signed. The talks are expected to resume in the coming days, most likely in Qatar.

HEZBOLLAH: Confirmed losses in an attack on the Israeli site Jal al-Alam

ISRAELI SETTLEMENT MINISTER: Israel does not need to comply with Hague orders. The International Court of Justice is an anti-Semitic theater.

WFP: Famine in northern Gaza continues.

SMOTRICH: It is wrong to send the negotiating delegation again.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 35,984 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,643 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 35,984 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,643 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the center of Rafah.

HEZBOLLAH: Our forces targeted the technical systems at the Al-Abad site with appropriate weapons and achieved a direct hit, leading to their destruction.

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: A person was killed in the targeting of an Israeli motorcycle rally in the town of Naqoura.

Sunday, May 26, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

UNRWA: There is no safe place in Gaza and we need an immediate ceasefire.

LAPID: What matters to Netanyahu and those close to him is political survival.

LAPID: What matters to Netanyahu and those close to him is political survival.

KARIM KHAN: No one has a license to commit war crimes or crimes against humanity.

Sunday, May 26, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured in an Israeli artillery shelling on the town of Abasan, east of the city of Khan Yunis.

GANTZ: I presented a draft resolution to form an official investigation committee into the events of October 7.

Sunday, May 26, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The son of former Israeli Housing Minister Avi Eitam was injured in the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed the occupation forces penetrating the Al-Qasasib neighborhood.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed the occupation forces penetrating the Al-Qasasib neighborhood.

Sunday, May 26, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

CHANNEL 12: The goal of the new talks is to lay the foundations for an offer to conclude a prisoner deal and a continued truce.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a Merkava tank in the Beit Lahia project.

CHANNEL 12: Two anti-tank missiles were fired at the Margaliot settlement near the border with Lebanon without activating the sirens.

KAN (citing senior officials): Senior officials in the security apparatus express their willingness to stop the war. However, they confirm that the Israeli government will not agree to stop the war.

Sunday, May 26, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MK RAM BEN BARAK: Perhaps Israel will have to stop the war in order to return the detainees, and that is what must be done.

Sunday, May 26, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Yabna refugee camp in the center of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

ANSARALLAH: The Al-Qassam Brigades operation in Jabaliya was heroic and raised the nation’s head. It is a legitimate right in response to the occupation’s massacres.

Sunday, May 26, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A series of violent raids and fire belts targeting the center and east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, May 26, o1:35 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: No soldiers had been kidnapped inside the Gaza Strip. (The Israeli army statement was made despite of newly released footage by Al-Qassam Brigades showing captured Israeli soldier and weapons in an underground tunnel in Gaza.)

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced that Israeli soldiers were captured, killed and wounded during a Resistance operation on Saturday afternoon in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, May 26, o1:15 am (GMT +2)

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced that Israeli soldiers were captured, killed and wounded during a Resistance operation on Saturday afternoon in the northern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)