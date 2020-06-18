WATCH: Representative of Gaza Victims at the ICC Speaks to Palestine Chronicle TV

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Chronicle editors interviewed Dr. Triestino Mariniello, Senior Lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University, and a member of the legal team for Gaza victims at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The latest episode of Palestine Chronicle TV focused on the question of the ICC’s investigation of Israeli war crimes, raising many questions such as, will the US succeed in blocking international efforts aimed at holding Israeli officials accountable? And why should things be any different this time around?

The show was hosted by editors Romana Rubeo and Ramzy Baroud.

