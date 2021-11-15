Hamas: We Must Save Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoners

Hamas demanded immediate intervention to save the lives of five Palestinian prisoners who are on a hunger strike to protest against their continued administrative detention, in a statement released on Sunday.

Hamas spokesman, Abdul Latif Al-Qanou, said in the statement that Kayed Fasfous has been on a hunger strike for 123 days, noting that the detainee’s health has severely deteriorated and “immediate intervention” is required to save his lives.

“This requires forcing the [Israeli] occupation to respond to their demands, and to end their suffering, which is exacerbating day by day.” the statement read.

Hamas reiterated its solidarity and continuous support for the prisoners in the Israeli prisons until their demands are met.

Five Palestinian prisoners have been on extended hunger strike, they are protesting being held by occupation authorities without charge or trial.

The Palestinian detainees are Kayed Al-Fasfous, Alaa Al-Araj, and Hisham Ismail Abu Hawash whose hunger strikes have continued for 99 days, Ayad Al-Harimi who has abstained from food and most liquid for 53 days, and Louay Al-Ashkar who joined the protest 35 days ago.

Last week, Palestinian prisoner Meqdad Qawasmi agreed to end his hunger strike, which was ongoing for 113 days after Israeli prison authorities agreed to release him in February.

Israel currently detains some 4,650 Palestinians, including 34 women, 160 children, and about 500 administrative detainees.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)