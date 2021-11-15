Israeli Army Launches Intensive Military Drills

The Israeli army has started wide-scale military drills in several parts of the country aimed at maintaining combat preparedness, Rai Al-Youm reported on Sunday.

Israeli media quoted the spokesperson of the Israeli army as saying that these drills are part of the annual training plan for 2021, adding that they will last until Wednesday.

Reservists would be called up during the drills, as well as military vehicles and aircraft, it added.

Military drills took place on Sunday evening in the periphery of Gaza to test the warning sirens.

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced that a joint military drill with the US had come to an end.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)