WATCH: Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces Protection

Dozens of Israeli settlers, escorted by Israeli forces, stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, at least 85 settlers forced their way into the mosque’s compound through Bab al-Magharbeh Gate – one of the gates leading to the mosque – and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards under the protection of Israeli police.

A new group of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque pic.twitter.com/1NkhltNkfj — Shehab (@ShehabPal) November 15, 2021

Tensions at the Al-Aqsa compound have been rising for some time, as increasing settler raids have been reported.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)