Handala Approaches Gaza Waters, Faces Possible Israeli Raid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

​​The Freedom Flotilla’s Handala ship is approaching Gaza despite Israeli threats to seize it, prompting activists to vow a hunger strike if intercepted.

The Handala vessel, carrying 21 international activists from various countries, continues its journey toward the Gaza Strip in a renewed attempt to break the 17-year Israeli blockade.

Israeli authorities have reportedly begun preparing for multiple scenarios to prevent the ship from reaching the besieged enclave.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition is broadcasting Handala’s movements live via YouTube, showing real-time radar images. On Saturday evening, the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza reported that an Israeli drone was seen hovering over the ship, following threats that Israeli forces may attempt to seize it.

All eyes on Handala pic.twitter.com/RlhLpoR2CM — Handala (@handala0) July 26, 2025

The committee warned that if the ship is intercepted, all passengers—including members of European parliaments, artists, and media professionals—will launch an open-ended hunger strike.

Activist and Freedom Flotilla Steering Committee member Huwaida Arraf told Al-Jazeera that Israel has issued indirect warnings via foreign governments, stating it intends to stop the vessel before it reaches Gaza.

Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, citing military officials, reported that the army is considering several options in line with political instructions.

According to a correspondent from the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), Handala has reached the same waters where Israeli forces intercepted the Madleen ship last month. The report added that Israel would not permit Handala to reach the Strip.

French-American activist Frank Romano, aboard the ship, said they had already crossed the point where the Madleen was seized. He emphasized that Handala is carrying food, water, medicine, and toys for the children of Gaza, describing the humanitarian conditions there as catastrophic.

Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that if Handala refuses to alter its course, Israel’s elite naval unit, Shayetet 13, will be dispatched to seize the ship and tow it to the port of Ashdod.

The Handala set sail on July 13 from the Italian port of Syracuse, briefly docking in Gallipoli on July 15 to address technical issues. It resumed its voyage on July 20.

On June 9, Israeli forces seized the Madleen in international waters as it attempted to deliver aid to Gaza. The 12 international activists on board were arrested and later deported after signing pledges not to return.

(PC, AJA)