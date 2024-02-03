Haniyeh Meets Turkish Intelligence Chief as Decision on Ceasefire Expected Soon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The meeting focused on issues related to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, particularly on a possible prisoner exchange deal, a cease fire, and ways to lift the siege.

The head of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, met with the director of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin, on Saturday in Doha, to discuss the situation in Gaza, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Anadolu, citing security sources, reported that the meeting focused on issues related to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, particularly on a possible prisoner exchange deal, a cease-fire, and ways to end the blockade.

According to the Turkish agency, the meeting also addressed the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, while emphasizing the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

On January 28, a meeting was held in Paris with the participation of Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar, to discuss a prisoner exchange deal and the end of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Haniyeh confirmed on Tuesday that Hamas received the proposal discussed at the Paris meeting and received an invitation to visit Cairo to discuss the agreement, without specifying the date of the visit.​​​​​​​

In a statement on Friday, Haniyeh asserted that the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas will only consider “a ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip (that) revolves around bringing an end to the aggression.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,238 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,452 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)