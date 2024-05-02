‘Wholly Unacceptable’ – Democrats Urge Biden to Withhold Military Aid to Preempt Rafah Invasion

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The signatories include Pramiya Jayapal, Jamaal Bowman, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Madeleine Dean.

Fifty-seven Democrats have written to US President Joe Biden imploring his administration to do more to dissuade Israel from a ground offensive into Rafah, including the withholding of weaponry “or other military support that can be used for such an assault.”

“We write with urgency to say: an offensive invasion into Rafah by Israel in the upcoming days is wholly unacceptable,” the letter stated.

“We now urge you to enforce U.S. law and policy by withholding certain offensive weaponry or other military support that can be used for an assault on Rafah, including the offensive weaponry and aid already signed into law.”

Majority Displaced

They pointed out that roughly 1.4 million people are sheltering in Rafah – the vast majority of whom have been displaced one or more times due to Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the enclave.

“Consequently, Rafah has become one of the most overcrowded places in the world. With shelters too full and insufficient, many families now live on the streets. The collapsed health infrastructure, in addition to sewage overflow and the scarcity of food, water, and medicine, has accelerated the onset of severe malnutrition and the spread of communicable diseases,” the politicians emphasized.

Despite these dire circumstances, they said, the Israeli government is “reportedly on the verge of a full-scale offensive in Rafah.”

They pointed out the Israeli government has not provided a “credible and executable” plan “after months of requests” from the US administration, adding “And no such plan is workable in the current crisis.”

“Areas designated as safe zones by Israeli officials elsewhere in Gaza have repeatedly been targeted by Israeli military operations, harming internally displaced persons and humanitarian workers,” the Democrats stressed.

They also noted that Israel has already carried out airstrikes on Rafah, including one on April 20 that killed 18 people, including 14 children.

Regional Escalation

They also raised concern about recent attacks on Israeli and US military bases in the region.

“An Israeli offensive in Rafah risks the start of yet another escalatory spiral, immediately putting the region back on the brink of a broader war that neither Israel nor the United States can afford,” they warned.

“We urge you to invoke existing law and policy to immediately withhold certain offensive military aid to the Israeli government, including aid sourced from legislation already signed into law, in order to preempt a full-scale assault on Rafah,” the letter further stated.

“If the Israeli government will not uphold international law and protect civilians, then the United States must act to protect innocent life. We urge you to continue your work toward achieving a lasting ceasefire that will bring hostages home and build a path toward safety and security for all.”

Talks ‘Will be Halted’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to invade Rafah, despite the current negotiations for a possible ceasefire deal.

Netanyahu said the Israeli army would enter Rafah “with or without a deal.”

נפגשתי היום עם נציגי משפחות חטופים ומשפחות שכולות מפורום "הגבורה" ופורום "תקווה". הבהרתי: הרעיון שנפסיק את המלחמה לפני השגת כל יעדיה אינו בא בחשבון. ניכנס לרפיח ונחסל את גדודי החמאס שם – עם עסקה או בלי עסקה, כדי להשיג את הניצחון המוחלט. pic.twitter.com/g0r4VAYlNs — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 30, 2024

“The idea that we stop the war before achieving all its goals is out of the question. We will enter Rafah and eliminate the Hamas battalions there – with or without a deal, in order to achieve complete victory,” he stated.

Osama Hamdan, a senior official within the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, warned on Wednesday that “negotiations will be halted” should Israel invade Rafah “because the resistance does not negotiate under fire.”

Over 34,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,568 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)