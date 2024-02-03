Iran Called Washington’s Aggression in Middle East ‘Strategic Mistake’ – This is Why

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that by launching the strikes, the US was helping Israel, which is locked in conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The US has made a huge blunder by attacking targets in Iraq and Syria, as it will only further inflame tensions in the already turbulent region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said.

In a statement on Saturday, Kanaani condemned the US airstrikes on various groups in the two countries.

American officials have claimed that the attacks targeted groups linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) Quds Force, an elite military unit specializing in foreign operations.

⚡️The Americans bombed 3 countries within 24 hours to protect #Israel and impose it on 500 million Middle Easterners. The #USA is proving to all Arabs that Iran's policy of expelling Americans from the region is in the interest of the region and it's people. Americans are ready… pic.twitter.com/fLAp1mtOpq — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) February 3, 2024

Washington said that the attack, which killed and wounded dozens, came in response to an earlier attack on a US military post in Jordan that left three soldiers dead and dozens wounded.

The ministry’s spokesman insisted that Washington had violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, calling the decision “another adventure and strategic mistake by the American government, which will have no result other than the escalation of tension and instability in the region.”

‘Helping Israel’

He also stressed that by launching the strikes, the US was helping Israel, which is locked in conflict with the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas in Gaza.

Kanaani added that the root cause of the current region-wide crisis is “the occupation of the Israeli regime” as “the genocide of the Palestinians with the unlimited support of the United States.”

The spokesman did not address US claims that it had attacked Iranian-affiliated groups. Tehran previously stated that regional groups that attacked American military facilities were acting independently and not on Iran’s orders.

On Friday, commenting on the new wave of US airstrikes in the region, US President Joe Biden stressed that the US “does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world” but warned of retaliation against those who do harm to Americans.

Senior US officials have also said that they do not want conflict with Iran.

Prior to the US moves, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also said that Tehran “will not be the initiator of any war,” but vowed to “respond firmly” to anyone who would try to pressure his country.

All of these developments are directly linked to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, as the attacks by Arab Resistance groups began as a direct response to the US support of Israel in its war on the Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,238 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,452 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(RT, PC)