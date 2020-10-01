Harsh September: Detailed Infographic on the COVID-19 Surge in Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The month of September has been the harshest month in Palestine in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 disease according to the latest statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A ‘situation report’, issued Thursday, indicates that the surge in COVID-19 cases in Palestine in September resulted in 20,603 or 40% – an average of 686 cases per day.

In besieged Gaza, there was an increase of 84% or 2,592 – an average of 86 cases per day for the same period. While in previous months most COVID-19 cases in Gaza were detected among Palestinians returning to the Strip, mostly through the Egyptian border, most of the new cases are linked to ‘community transmission’.

The report also indicates that 376 people have died in occupied Palestine as a result of coronavirus complications, and the fatality rate stands at 0.67%.

Israeli restrictions and systematic destruction of COVID-19 laboratories have hampered Palestinian efforts aimed at slowing down the disease.

WHO, however, continues to lead international efforts to help Palestinians in their desperate fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health released two infographics that give a closer look at latest COVID-19 statistics in Palestine.

(The Palestine Chronicle)