Israeli Warplanes Strike Several Sites in Gaza

Israeli warplanes dawn Wednesday carried out a series of airstrikes against several sites across the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

An Israeli F-16 fighter jet targeted with three missiles a site, northwest of Khan Younes city, in the southern besieged enclave, causing extensive material damage to nearby civilian property.

Pray for Gaza pic.twitter.com/levFd2WDRP — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) September 16, 2020

Israeli attack jets also pounded another site, east of the northeast of Gaza city, and another to the west of Deir al-Balah city, reducing the sites to rubble and causing damage to nearby civilian houses.

This came as fighter jets carried out another raid on a site, north of Beit Lahia town in the northern besieged enclave, reducing it to ruins and spreading panic among residents.

No human casualties were reported in any of the attacks.

"Peace" agreement in Gaza pic.twitter.com/fv5tGG5SbR — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) September 16, 2020

Israel claimed that the airstrikes came in retaliation to rocket firing from Gaza towards southern Israel.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)