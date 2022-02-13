Health Condition of Palestinian Prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid Deteriorates

Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid. (Photo: via Social Media)

Naji Abu Hamid, the brother of Palestinian prisoner and cancer-patient Nasser Abu Hamid, said on Sunday that a critical setback has been witnessed in his brother’s health condition, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Naji told WAFA that his brother, who suffers acute pneumonia from lungs cancer, has been hospitalized after a critical deterioration in his health condition.

Last month, the family of Abu Hamid appealed to all parties of concern to take urgent and effective action to save the life of their son.

They also called on the Palestinian people to continue their popular support to press the Israeli occupation to release him as he’s facing an imminent risk of death.

The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission had urged all human rights and international institutions to urgently intervene and pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to release Abu Hamid.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

