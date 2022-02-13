Health Condition of Palestinian Prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid Deteriorates

Naji Abu Hamid, the brother of Palestinian prisoner and cancer-patient Nasser Abu Hamid, said on Sunday that a critical setback has been witnessed in his brother’s health condition, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Naji told WAFA that his brother, who suffers acute pneumonia from lungs cancer, has been hospitalized after a critical deterioration in his health condition.

The commission’s lawyer, Karim Ajwa, who managed to visit Nasser Abu Hamid in Ramleh prison hospital, confirmed that the health condition of the cancer-stricken prisoner is deteriorating rapidly and has reached a very critical and dangerous stage.#أنقذوا_ناصر_أبو_حميد pic.twitter.com/EXR0yk7UqX — tifa🍉🇲🇾 (@tifa_myname) February 12, 2022

Last month, the family of Abu Hamid appealed to all parties of concern to take urgent and effective action to save the life of their son.

They also called on the Palestinian people to continue their popular support to press the Israeli occupation to release him as he’s facing an imminent risk of death.

Nasser Abu Hamid is fighting with clinical death inside Ramleh slaughterhouse where he is not even provided with a roommate who would take care of him.

His health condition has only worsened there.

He can't move,for movemet he needs wheel chair & a person to help.#SaveNasser pic.twitter.com/tW0WNhtfag — Areeba (@Areebayykhan) February 12, 2022

The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission had urged all human rights and international institutions to urgently intervene and pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to release Abu Hamid.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)