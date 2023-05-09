13 Palestinians were injured as Israeli occupation forces raided the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Jibril, head of the ambulance and emergency department in the Red Crescent, said 13 people were this morning injured by Israeli gunfire, including a 14-year-old child shot in the chest, during the Israeli army military raid into the old city of Nablus.

With terror in her heart, little Palestinian schoolgirl runs aways from the lsraeli occupation forces during a military invasion in Nablus this morning. pic.twitter.com/IbKdxsXI9b — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 9, 2023

All the wounded were taken to hospitals and the child was reported in stable condition. 75 others suffered suffocation from inhaling tear gas.

🛑 Media coverage: Footage documenting the blowing-up of an Israeli military jeep by Palestinian resistance fighters in Nablus this morning 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/AW5sCVO3nm — Scotlandiya (@BentBladi0) May 9, 2023

Two Palestinians were also detained.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Lions’ Den group said in a statement that they were able to target the Israeli military “with a powerful explosive device, causing significant casualties among the enemy forces. Three of their vehicles were also disabled.”

(PC, WAFA)