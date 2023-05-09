Israeli Forces Raid Nablus, Injure 13 Palestinians, Including Child (VIDEOS)

Israeli occupation forces raid the northern West Bank city of Nablus. (Photo: via WAFA)

13 Palestinians were injured as Israeli occupation forces raided the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Jibril, head of the ambulance and emergency department in the Red Crescent, said 13 people were this morning injured by Israeli gunfire, including a 14-year-old child shot in the chest, during the Israeli army military raid into the old city of Nablus.

All the wounded were taken to hospitals and the child was reported in stable condition. 75 others suffered suffocation from inhaling tear gas.

Two Palestinians were also detained.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Lions’ Den group said in a statement that they were able to target the Israeli military “with a powerful explosive device, causing significant casualties among the enemy forces. Three of their vehicles were also disabled.”

(PC, WAFA)

