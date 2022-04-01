Health of Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner Deteriorates

The health condition of cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Musa Sofan has recently deteriorated, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said on Thursday.

PPS added that Sofan, 47, was moved to Israel’s Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, where medical tests showed that he is diagnosed with lung cancer.

For the fifth year consecutively,the occupation keeps isolating prisoner Musa Sofan although he is suffering from critical health situation. pic.twitter.com/JQMQKHTSmn — Behind The Bars (@BehindTheBars1) August 28, 2017

PPS added that Sofan has been experiencing inhumane detention conditions since he was detained in 2003, including being denied medical care and placed in solitary confinement, which both have aggravated his health condition.

“Despite the numerous appeals by Sofan to get medications and be properly diagnosed, he has received no answer,” said PPS in a statement.

PPS noted that there is a very noticeable increase in the number of Palestinian prisoners suffering from cancer, particularly during the current and past years.

100s of Palestinians march in Ramallah calling for the urgent release of cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hmeid #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/n8ptGbt0pF — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 8, 2022

Sofan, who is a resident of the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, is the brother of two other prisoners, Adnan and Mohammed, who have been sentenced to 29 and 18 consecutive years respectively.

More than 600 sick Palestinian prisoners are currently held in Israeli prisons. Of them, at least 18 detainees suffer from cancer.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)