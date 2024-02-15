Marwan Barghouti Moved to Solitary Confinement amid Claims of Uprising

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The prominent political figure, Marwan Barghouthi, has been transferred to solitary confinement for allegedly planning a Third Intifada in the West Bank.

Prominent imprisoned Palestinian resistance leader, Marwan Barghouti, has been placed in solitary confinement by Israeli authorities.

According to reports, Barghouthi, a leader in the Fatah movement, was transferred from the Ofer prison to solitary confinement at another prison



The Middle-East Monitor reports Israel’s Channel 13 as saying on Wednesday that Israel’s prison administration “took measures against Barghouti claiming he is pushing for escalating resistance in the West Bank.”

⭕ The imprisoned national leader heroic Marwan Barghouti has been transferred from Ofer prison to solitary confinement following allegations that he was planning to incite an uprising in West Bank. https://t.co/fZ3jDKgSbR pic.twitter.com/ZUihRmGy2q — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) February 15, 2024

“Barghouti was transferred from Ofer Prison to solitary confinement in another prison,” the report said, without specifying which prison.

The move comes after the prison administration “received information that Barghouti is encouraging the escalation of acts of resistance against the occupation in the West Bank.”

This, the report adds, follows claims that “Barghouti is working through several channels to break out a third Intifada in the West Bank, due to the continued Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.”

Marwan Barghouti has been a critical leader in Palestinian resistance to Israel’s occupation since the First Intifada. pic.twitter.com/7TQHP5n81g — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) February 7, 2024

‘Policy Toward Terrorists’

Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir’s post on X on Wednesday confirms the news.

Ben-Gvir said, “I’m glad that the Israeli Security Service is implementing my very clear policy towards terrorists in prisons…”

He added that Barghouthi was transferred “following information about a planned uprising,” without providing further details.

‘Palestine’s Mandela’

Born in the West Bank village of Kobar, Barghouti is a popular political figure and leader in the Fatah movement, currently serving five life sentences on murder and terrorism charges.

He participated in the First Intifada in 1987 and was one of the most prominent faces of the Second Intifada in 2000.

Dubbed the Palestinian Mandela, Barghouthi was arrested and exiled on several occasions and subjected to failed Israeli assassination attempts.

In spite of his incarceration, since 2002, he has a large following and numerous polls show that, should Palestinian elections be held, he would likely be chosen president of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

In 2017, he led a large-scale hunger strike to demand improved rights and conditions for Palestinian prisoners.

(PC, MEMO)