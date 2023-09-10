Hebrew Text: Palestine Chronicle Accounts Hacked following Reports on Pegasus Spyware

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hours after the Palestine Chronicle reported on the Israeli NSO’s Pegasus spyware known as ‘Blastpass’, the phone and main email of the Palestinian news network were hacked.

The full extent of the hack is not yet known, but thousands of emails with Hebrew text have been sent to the Palestine Chronicle, eventually shutting it down.

Also, the Palestine Chronicle X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked, along with its Twitter-linked email.

The hackers managed to change Palestine Chronicle X’s email and password, thus blocking the Palestine Chronicle social media account altogether.

Thanks to the quick response from X, the hackers were blocked and the account was restored.

The Palestine Chronicle has been closely following the hacking scandals of Israeli companies.

Israeli spyware Pegasus, affiliated with the Israeli NSO, has caused international outrage, leading the US Department of Commerce in 2021 to blacklist it and restrict US companies from exporting their goods and services to NSO Group.

The Palestine Chronicle has been hacked repeatedly in the past. Previous investigations showed that the hackers were using computer systems based in Israel.

It is unclear where the latest hacking attempts have originated.

The Palestine Chronicle will keep its readers updated.

(The Palestine Chronicle)