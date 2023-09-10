Empowerment, Not Charity: KinderUSA’s Unmatched Work in Palestine Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a just-released video by the well-respected US-based charity KinderUSA, Palestine Chronicle editor-in-chief Ramzy Baroud made an appeal for supporting the well-regarded charity.

“What I respect most about KinderUSA is the fact that it prioritizes empowerment over charity,” Baroud said.

“This means that Kinder does more than feed needy children, but also empowers those children to obtain proper education so that they can be a source of support for the families in the future”.

KinderUSA has been leading this inspiring mission for over 20 years. They need our support and encouragement.

KinderUSA is the leading American Muslim organization focused on the health and well-being of Palestinian children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)